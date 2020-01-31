UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,873.50 ($24.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,902.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,982.34. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

