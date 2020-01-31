UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.57 ($20.33).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

LON:MCRO opened at GBX 1,038.60 ($13.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,088.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,222.93. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.