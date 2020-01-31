UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $50.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

