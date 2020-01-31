UGAS Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, UGAS has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $749,628.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

