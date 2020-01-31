UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,051,000 after buying an additional 727,992 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 132.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UGI by 69.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,478,000 after buying an additional 226,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.51. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UGI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

