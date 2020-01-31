Ulord (UT) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Ulord has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $695,321.00 and approximately $56,331.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02957773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00195973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,858,150 coins and its circulating supply is 69,360,505 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

