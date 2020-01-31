Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $274.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

