Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $211,236.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $211,236.00 and $300.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

