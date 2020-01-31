Ultra Clean (UCTT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT):

1/24/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

1/21/2020 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Ultra Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

1/11/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of UCTT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at $583,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. Insiders have sold 56,150 shares of company stock worth $1,260,675 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 605.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

