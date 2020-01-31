Ultra Market Cap Achieves $10.59 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $48,240.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

