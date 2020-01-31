Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($6.77) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.77) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

