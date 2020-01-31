Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

