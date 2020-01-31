Unification (UND) Market Capitalization Tops $744,114.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $744,114.00 and approximately $107,554.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

