Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

