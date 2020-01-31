Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

