Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $183.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.