Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €27.30 ($31.74) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.09 ($31.50).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €29.69 ($34.52) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.71.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

