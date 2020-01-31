Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $224,498.56 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $224,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,030,562.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QURE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 39,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

