Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 806 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $55.44. 267,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Uniqure by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uniqure by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

