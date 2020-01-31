Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $47,798.61 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $47,798.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $355,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,656. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,416,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.