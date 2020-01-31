Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) EVP Sells $137,205.47 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) EVP Deventer Sander Van sold 2,227 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $137,205.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth $12,416,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth $3,076,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

