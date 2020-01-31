United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 259,233 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

