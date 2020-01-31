United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

