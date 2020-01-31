United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $116.00 by Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $116.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.