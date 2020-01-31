United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYSE:X opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

