UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $316,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.50. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

