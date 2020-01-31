Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and LTC Properties (NASDAQ:LTC) Critical Analysis

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 4 4 0 0 1.50 LTC Properties 2 3 0 0 1.60

Uniti Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 101.47%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.22%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 3.06% -2.17% 0.68% LTC Properties 57.14% 12.33% 6.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.02 billion 1.21 $16.19 million $2.51 2.54 LTC Properties $168.65 million 10.96 $154.98 million $3.06 15.19

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Uniti Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

