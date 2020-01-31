Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Unitil has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE UTL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,813. Unitil has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.