Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Universa has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $2,899.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

