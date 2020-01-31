UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $5.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

