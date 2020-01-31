Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $180.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.33.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,478,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,524,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.