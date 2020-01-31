Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 695,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,641. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

