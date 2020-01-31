Universe Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Universe has a market cap of $143,413.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 124.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,352,892 coins and its circulating supply is 85,152,892 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.