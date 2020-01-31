UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, LBank and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $315,329.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OTCBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

