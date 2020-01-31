Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $63.98 on Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $63.98 or 0.00689477 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $342.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,258.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.03987679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,633 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

