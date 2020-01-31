Upfiring Achieves Market Cap of $679,555.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $679,555.00 and $257.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

