Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 26.1% Higher This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.