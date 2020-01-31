Ursa Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 490,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. Envista comprises approximately 0.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $55,215,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $12,769,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $5,673,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NVST traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 304,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

