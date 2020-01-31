US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.56 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $839.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,012 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.