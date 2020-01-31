USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAK. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

USA Truck stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 10,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

