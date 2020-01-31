USD Coin Trading Up 2.9% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $450.37 million and approximately $356.15 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010970 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Korbit, FCoin and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.01932948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 440,729,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,794,233 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, CoinEx, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Korbit, Poloniex, Hotbit, Crex24, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

