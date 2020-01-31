USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $701,820.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. USDX has a market capitalization of $701,820.00 and approximately $1,615.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016932 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000618 BTC.

999 (999) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005540 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,115 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

