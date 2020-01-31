Utrum (OOT) Market Cap Reaches $218,010.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $218,010.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

