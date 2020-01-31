Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $839,844.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

