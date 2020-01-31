V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $397,286.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $397,286.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,501,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

