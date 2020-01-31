Valvoline Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Valvoline has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,885. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

