Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $47,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 6,332,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

