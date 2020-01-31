Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

