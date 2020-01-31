Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 28.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $514,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 11,511,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12.

