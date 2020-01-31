Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

VWO opened at $42.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

